Russian Naval Aviation to Overhaul, Boost Helicopter Fleet by 2025

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It will receive state-of-the-art Kamov Ka-52K attack choppers, Ka-31R radar surveillance helicopters and Ka-226T on-deck helicopters, as well as revamped Ka-27PL anti-submarine choppers already in service.

"The Russian Navy performs complex tasks as part of groups sent out on long-haul missions. Helicopters are key to ensuring quality and efficiency of these tasks," Navy Commander Adm. Vladimir Korolyov was quoted by the ministry as saying.

The ministry stressed that procuring new weapons gained importance after a strike group of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier came back from a Mediterranean combat mission last month. Its aviation group comprises Kamov helicopters as well as Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the air wing of Russian aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov destroyed over 1,000 terrorist targets during its mission in Syria.

In October 2016, Russia's naval group, consisting of the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and the Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, and support vessels, was sent to the Mediterranean. Since the group's arrival to Syria, the air wing based at the Admiral Kuznetsov had participated in Russia's anti-terror operation until January 6.