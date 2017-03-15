US, Turkey Continue Discussions on Ankara Role in Raqqa Offensive - Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Daesh captured the Syrian city of Raqqa in 2013.

"As far as a role for Turkey, we have made clear for many weeks and months that we are open to a Turkish role to defeat ISIS [Daesh] in Raqqa," Dorrian said. "We don't know what that role will be but talk through military and diplomatic channels every day and we'll just let that process work itself out."

In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated that Turkish military forces would seek to march on Raqqa if Ankara reaches agreement with Washington.

