Register
19:29 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Izumo-class helicopter carrier Kaga at the navy yard in Yokohama.

    Tokyo to Expand Horizons of Its Naval Power With Its Destroyer in S China Sea

    Japan Marine United
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120313

    Japan has decided to send its largest warship, the Izumo helicopter carrier, on a three-month-long mission to the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

    In this Wednesday, January 6, 2016, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China.
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    China Sends Warning to Japan Over Deployment of Warship to the South China Sea
    In July the warship is expected to hold joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean, with ships from the United States and Indian naval forces. Prior to that, it will have stopovers in Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia, before returning to Japan in August. 

    The Izumo is a helicopter destroyer-class warship. This is the class of naval ships built only for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). In the rest of the world, such a warship would be qualified as a helicopter carrier or a light aircraft carrier.

    The warship has a displacement of 27,000 tons, surpassing European light aircraft carriers and matching US amphibious ships of certain types.

    In theory, the Izumo can carry the F-35B vertical takeoff/landing jet fighter, becoming a full-fledged light aircraft carrier. However, there have been no reports on Tokyo’s plans to purchase those jets.

    Probably, the Izumo would need certain technical upgrades for such deployment, including a ski-jump and an entrenched deck.

    But even in the role of a helicopter carrier, the Izumo is a formidable naval force. Usually, it carriers nine helicopters, but if necessary their number can be increased.

    A helicopter lands on the Izumo, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's (JMSDF) helicopter carrier, at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Show of Force: Japan Sending Largest Warship to South China Sea
    The ship can also provide additional anti-submarine capabilities to its naval group. Its helicopters can be used for reconnaissance and provide target information to other warships armed with anti-ship missiles.

    It cannot be ruled out that on its three-month mission the Izumo will be accompanied by one Japan’s top-notch destroyers armed with anti-ship missiles and a powerful air-defense system.

    "The move will be one of Tokyo’s biggest demonstrations of, including its capabilities to project force to remote areas around the world. The passage of the Izumo and its naval group via the South China Sea is likely to spark negative political reaction in Beijing," Russian military expert Vasily Kashin told Sputnik Japan.

    Unlike Japan, China has already has two aircraft carriers in service and another two flattops are now in construction.

    China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was commissioned in 2012. The ship was originally laid down as a Soviet multirole aircraft carrier under the name Riga and then Varyag. China bought it from Ukraine for $25 million. Currently, Beijing is developing its own aircraft carrier program. By 2020, the Chinese naval forces are expected to receive several domestic aircraft carriers.

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    © Flickr/ U.S. Naval Forces Central Command
    Tickling Dragon's Underbelly: Japan, US Holding Unannounced Navy Drills in East China Sea
    Possibly, China may use the Liaoning for muscle flexing during the passage of the Japanese naval group in the South China Sea. However, the Japanese naval forces are part of a joint naval force with the US in the western part of the Pacific.

    The Izumo could also be used to protect Japanese transportation routes from Chinese submarines. According to Kashin, this is one the priority goals for Japan, a country badly dependent on commodity exports, including fuel and food.

    "At the same time, the presence of such a capable warship in service builds up the reputation of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces, expands Tokyo’s military contacts and reaffirms its role as a US ally," the expert concluded.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Defense Secretary Praises US-Japanese Alliance, Security Guidelines
    Beijing Sortie Through South China Sea Scares Taiwan; Japan Scrambles Jets
    US Navy’s Third Fleet Sends a Message in the South China Sea
    This is Why US is Unlikely to Block China's Access to South China Sea Islets
    Tags:
    navy, South China Sea, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Next stop KURIL ISLANDS. Russia MUST wake up.

      But Russia can si9nk those from the air. Russia placed too much efforts on the air. And space.
      Russia should be with China at C Sea. Because ALL they want is the resources. Say who will extract them EXXON? Who will process them. And who will sell them.
      All in New York Exchange. NOT in Russia nor China.
      get involved and get a part of it!!! And the countries around would seat and negotiate and split!!
      But China MUST not abuse. Russia can talk to China and China will keep all checked.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok