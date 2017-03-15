General Dynamics Modifies Order for US Battlefield Flares - Orbital ATK

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Hydra-70 warheads can be fired from a variety of rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, including the US Army Apache and the US Marine Corps Cobra attack helicopters, as well as the US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon jets and combat aircraft of many nations worldwide, the release noted.

"As the manufacturer of these warheads, Orbital ATK, remains committed to investing in cutting edge illumination technology, production methods and other product improvements," the release stated.

© AP Photo/ General Dynamics In this undated handout photo released by General Dynamics, a technician loads Hydra-70 rockets

Orbital ATK makes nine different warheads for the Hydra-70, including warheads that deliver the two types of flares cited in the release.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems is the system integrator of the 2.75-inch diameter Hydra-70 family of rockets.