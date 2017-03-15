Italian Army to Boost Cybernetic Forces by Recruiting Young IT Specialists

ROME (Sputnik) — Italy, in cooperation with specialists from the University of Genoa, has already established a special hall for modeling of cyberoperations, the general added.

“We have already created the command of cybernetics operations (Il Comando Interforze per le Operazioni Cibernetiche, CIOC), which, from 2018, will operate at full capacity. We are thinking about launching a special recruitment, on which I have already given instruction, because youth has extraordinary abilities… we much look outwards for such professionals, and our search should focus on universities,” Graziano said, as quoted by Italian daily La Republicca.

Graziano underlined that due to the growing role of cybernetics in the military sphere, Italy is planning to spend up to 10 percent of its defense budget on cybernetics.

Cyberattacks and data breaches are repeatedly listed as the leading security threats to organizations worldwide, the 2017 Business Continuity Institute Horizon Scan Report reveled in February.