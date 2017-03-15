Register
13:24 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea

    Turkey Needs Russian S-400 to Replace Its 'Obsolete Defense Systems'

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    677766

    Turkish leadership is contemplating purchasing the Russian-made S-400 Triumf, one of the best anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems in the world. Political analyst Hasan Ali Karasar told Sputnik Turkey that Ankara is using vastly outdated complexes to protect its skies and badly needs an upgrade.

    "Turkey has been in need of a long-range missile defense system since Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990. Twenty-six years have passed since Turkey directed a request for the purchase of the Patriot missile systems to the United States. All this time Ankara has waited for its allies in NATO to create a long-range missile defense system," he detailed.

    Washington has apparently been in no hurry to accommodate this request.

    "It has become evident that neither NATO, nor the United States is committed to helping Turkey create its own missile defense system," the analyst noted. "In addition, they don't want to transfer technologies."

    Meanwhile, Ankara has been looking at other options, including the S-400, a system capable of intercepting all types of modern air weaponry, including fifth-generation warplanes, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles at a maximum range of nearly 250 miles.

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko
    Turkey Wants to Buy Russian S-400 to 'Develop Its Own Missile Defense System'
    On Tuesday Sergey Chemezov, CEO of the state-owned Russian corporation Rostec, said that Ankara is willing to buy the S-400 if Moscow provides a loan.

    "I hope that this process will be finalized since Turkey has for years protected its airspace using obsolete systems dating to World War II. I think that Russia and Turkey could establish a close cooperation in the military and technical area, including the S-400," Hasan Ali Karasar said. "I want to emphasize that both countries are intent on looking for compromise and fostering closer ties despite differences on some issues, including the Black Sea and Crimea."

    Participants in the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shaikhinov
    Putting Out the Flames of War in Syria
    The S-400 Triumf, which NATO refers to as SA-21 Growler, was developed by the Almaz-Antey defense contractor and manufactured by the Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau. The system, estimated to cost $400 million per unit, has been in service since April 2007.
    Russia is reported to have reached an agreement to deploy the S-400 to China and India. Other potential buyers include Armenia, Belarus, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

    Hasan Ali Karasar further commented on Russia and Turkey's cooperation in Syria, saying that it is "key to bringing peace to the war-wracked country."

    Russia and Turkey "carried out an exceptionally complex operation with minimal losses with regard to moving the militants and their families out of Aleppo. Concerted efforts of intelligence services, as well as defense and foreign ministries of both countries opened the way for establishing a nationwide ceasefire regime. Russia and Turkey created a mechanism which outstrips the UN's efforts in Geneva, let alone NATO or the United States in terms of efficiency," the analyst observed.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Turkey Mulls Purchase of Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems - Envoy to Russia
    'Two Halves of an Apple': Russia and Turkey Usher in New Era of Relations
    Syrian Kurds Plan to Declare Autonomy in Manbij at the Risk of Angering Turkey
    Turkish Stream: Prospects of Delivering Russian Gas to Europe Bypassing Ukraine
    Tags:
    Syrian conflict, Syrian crisis, missile defense systems, S-400, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mensa
      Russia will shoot itself in the leg if it sells some S-400 to Turkey. After shooting down a Russian jet, i dont think its good for Russia to sell S-400 to Turkey. Keep in mind, Turkey is still in NATO. it seems like Turkey is playing Russia.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Brazen deal offer is a foul deal for Russia,Turkey does not need anything Syria does not have and that is the measure on how this request should be looked at.
      A upgraded S250 or is that a 225? is all Turkey needs with back up from Buk M2 no loans whatsoever but 50% cash and rest in goods and services.

      Sale of S400 is a privileged offer which is not requested, that comes with loyalty and positive cooperation in all spheres.
      If the situation changed dramatically in that an attack was imminent S300 can be quickly flown in and operated by Russian crew to meet the need same as future scenarios with S400 S500 and S600 at a substantial cost in cash or goods and services..

      Incidentally S400 is really to stop ultra high altitude bombers and Ballistic missiles does Turkey feel the US would launch a devastating attack on them?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok