US State Dept. Approves $66 Million Sale of Mortar Rounds to Singapore

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release noted that the deal involves 2,000 APMI rounds, which are defense weapons, and would be used by the Government of Singapore to increase its security and modernize its armed forces to deal with current and future threats.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Singapore for XM395 Accelerated Precision Mortar Initiative (APMI) rounds," the release stated.

Orbital ATK would be the prime contractor in this sale, the release added.