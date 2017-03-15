Register
    Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against DAESH militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 11, 2017.

    90% of Mosul Retaken from Daesh - Police Chief

    © REUTERS/ Thaier Al-Sudani
    Military & Intelligence
    114330

    On Tuesday the chief of Iraq’s Federal Police force announced that 90 percent of central Mosul’s Old City had been retaken by security forces, signaling the reclamation of a highly-desired area in the fight against Daesh.

    Iraqi forces recaptured the neighborhoods of Bab al-Bid and Bab al-Jadid, according to a statement by Lt. Gen. Shaker Jawdat. Hours later, troops retook a railway station and garage in Nineveh as well. 

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 201
    © REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
    'Terrorists Were on Our Roof': Iraqi Woman Reveals Details of Mosul Liberation

    Referencing one of five strategic bridges that connect eastern and western Mosul near the Tigris River, Jawdat said, "The Rapid Response forces recaptured 90 percent of the Old City and came 100 meters away from the Old Bridge."

    The Old City section of Mosul is seen as an important target by Iraqi officials due to its dense population and small alleys, and retaking it will have a decisive impact on anti-Daesh operations in Mosul’s western region.

    Eastern Mosul was recaptured from the jihadists on January 24, after three months of intense battle. Another operation to retake the region was launched in February, resulting in 30 percent of Mosul being recaptured, according to security officials. 

    Displaced Iraqis flee their homes in Al Mansour district, as Iraqi forces battle with DAESH militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
    Mosul Humanitarian Situation Rather Concerning - Lavrov

    Troops have also regained control of the city’s airport, important government facilities, and a military base.

    Another operation to retake the Iron Bridge bridge in Old City near the Tigris river resulted in the death of Daesh military commander Abu Abdul Rahman al-Ansary. This is thought to be a considerable blow to militants clinging to a former stronghold and self-imposed caliphate.

    Brigadier General Mahdi Abbas Abdullah of the Rapid Response force said, "We are still moving toward the Iron Bridge. We are taking out snipers hiding in the surrounding buildings, we are still pushing for the Iron Bridge."

      avatar
      cast235
      W0nder when Syria will be retaken from illegally armed groups that are there to attack the gov and kill civilians. Sponsored by west, NATO and minions.
