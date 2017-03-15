Northrop to Provide 'Key NATO Member' Denmark With Targeting Pods for F-16 Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — LITENING allows coordinated air-to-ground and air-to-air capabilities, data links for cooperative targeting, laser spot search and track, laser markers and J-series weapons employment capabilities. J-series weapons include the Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM), Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range and Miniature Air Launched Decoys.

"As a key member of NATO, Denmark supports a wide range of missions and LITENING gives the RDAF powerful capabilities to carry out these missions, whether they call for targeting or intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance," Northrop Grumman programs president Dr. Robert Fleming explained in the release on Tuesday.

The targeting system has been used in combat by many US Air Force and Navy aircraft including the A-10 Warthog, AV-8B Harrier, B-52, C-130 Specter Gunship, and F-15, F-16 and F/A-18 strike aircraft.

Denmark is one of 68 partner nations in the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve, which is working to push the Daesh terror group out of Iraq and Syria. Denmark' contribution is about 400 soldiers and seven F-16 combat aircraft.