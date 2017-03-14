US Transfers to Spain Documents Concerning Case of Detained Russian National

MADRID (Sputnik) – Lisov was detained at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on January 13. He is suspected of developing a "banking Trojan" entitled NeverQuest, which provided fraudsters access to computers of other persons and financial institutions to steal banking data.

"The documents have arrived at the Spanish Foreign Ministry, but as we know as of last Thursday they have not been transferred to the court yet.

He stressed that in case a Madrid court took decision to extradite Lisov, the defense team would appeal against the verdict.

He added that the judicial procedures might take from four to 10 months.

The investigation of Lisov's case was launched in the United States in 2014. In August 2015, US court issued an arrest warrant, while an international arrest warrant was issued in early January this year.