Register
14:39 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The Russian Rostec stand

    Russia Continues to Buy Ukrainian Helicopter Engines Rostec CEO

    © AFP 2017/ VANDERLEI ALMEIDA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 111 0 0

    Russia continues to buy the Ukrainian-made engines for its helicopters, but is planning to independently fulfill its production needs soon, Rostec state corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 broadcaster Tuesday.

    Ukrainian flag
    © Flickr/ SerenityRose
    Oops! Ukraine Reportedly Buys Russian Engines for Armored Vehicles Via Moldovan Agents
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In 2015, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree prohibiting military and technical cooperation with Russia amid the deterioration of relations between Kiev and Moscow. Before this move, the Ukrainian Motor-Sich firm used to be the main supplier of engines for helicopters to the Russian market.

    Import substitution in Russia's economy has been a key policy since mid-2014, after the West as well as Kiev imposed several rounds of sanctions against Moscow over its alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict. The restrictions targeted Russia's banking, energy and defense sectors.

    "We fulfill the needs of the defense ministry by ourselves: the new engine VK-2500 is produced by the Klimov company’s plant in St. Petersburg. But for the civilian helicopters and the ones that we export – we are buying them [engines] from Ukraine, but we will gradually increase the production," Chemezov said.

    Rostec’s CEO also commented on the supplies of components for the Russian Concern Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer.

    "Most of the components are made here – instruments, stamps, which we partially used to buy abroad. Some of them we bought in Europe, some – in Ukraine. But now we are not buying any components from Ukraine anymore. Today we are producing about 70 percent by ourselves," Chemezov stated.

    By 2018, Concern Kalashnikov is planning to exclusively use Russian components in production, the Rostec CEO added.

    Related:

    Ukraine Buys Russian Engines for Armored Vehicles Via Moldovan Agents – Reports
    Ukraine Agrees to Provide India With Engines for Russian Built Krivak Frigate
    Russia May Sell to India 3 Frigates Idling Without Ukraine-Supplied Engines
    Ukrainian Engines Get the Boot From Russian Navy, Home Grown Preferred
    Tags:
    engine, Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok