Russian Almaz-Antey Concern to Present S-400 Systems at LIMA-2017 Expo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the concern’s delegation at the LIMA-2017 expo will focus on the promotion of repair, maintenance and modernization services, as well as on training of foreign specialists.

"The presentation will be accompanied with videos and multimedia installations," the statement of the company said.

S-300VM Antey 2500 air defense systems will also be among the models represented at the expo, as well as several modifications of Tor surface-to-air missile systems, Tunguska and Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and other weapons.

"The Asian market was and remains extremely important for the concern," Almaz-Antey Deputy Director General Vyacheslav Dzirkaln said, as quoed by the press service, adding that over the past few years, the company has managed to extend its cooperation with the countries of the region not only in the arms market, but in the market of production for civilian use.

The Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) is the largest military exhibition in the Asia Pacific region. The expo first took place in 1991. LIMA-2017 will be held on March 21-25 on the Langkawi Island in Malaysia.