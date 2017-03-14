Turkey Ready to Buy Russia's S-400 Systems on Moscow's Loan - Rostec

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz confirmed the country was considering the purchase.

"Turkey is expressing its wish, they would like to receive a loan," Chemezov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster "As soon as an agreement is signed and a decision is made on the amount of the loan, then we will sign a contract on the supply, including the S-400."

© Sputnik/ The S-400 Triumf Mobile Multiple Anti-Aircraft Missile System (AAMS)

The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.

Turkey canceled last November its $4-billion tender for the procurement of components for a domestic missile defense system announced in 2009.