MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Late on Monday, Reuters news agency reported that Russia deployed 22-member unit of special forces and several drones to an airbase in Egypt near the Libyan border, citing unnamed US and Egyptian military and diplomatic sources. The Egyptian Defense Ministry denied the reports.

"Russia did not do that. The defense ministry does not confirm it. It’s fake news that we don't need to pay attention to," Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee for International Affairs, said.

According to the lawmaker, such "throw-ins" are part of the informational war that "is now being fought against everyone."