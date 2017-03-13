Turkey Mulls Purchase of Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems - Envoy to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Rostech CEO Sergei Chemezov earlier confirmed that Moscow and Ankara were in talks on deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey

"Turkey is considering various options for its missile defenses, including the S-400, but no decision has been made yet," Dirioz said.

The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.

Turkey canceled last November its $4-billion tender for the procurement of components for a domestic missile defense system announced in 2009.