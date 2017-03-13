Chinese J-20 Fighter Soon to Be Equipped With Domestically Produced Engines

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The J-20 is a stealth, twinjet, fifth-generation fighter developed by China's Chengdu Aerospace Corporation for the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). Its first flight was carried out in January 2011 and was presented at Airshow China-2016 last year.

"It will not take a long time for our fifth-generation combat plane to have China-made engines… The engine's development is proceeding well," Chen Xiangbao said, as quoted by the China Daily newspaper.

Chen noted that the AECC had already begun developing a next-generation aviation engine with a higher thrust-to-weight characteristics.