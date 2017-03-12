Meet Iran’s New Domestic Tank Equipped 'With Most Advanced' Weapons (PHOTO)

“The tank can compete with the most advanced tanks in the world in three main areas: power, precision and mobility, as well as maintenance and durability on the battleground… Karrar has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them [towards the target],” Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan said, as quoted by Fars news agency.

The Iranian military earlier said that the tank is somewhat similar in terms of its capabilities to the Russian T-90.

Iran unveils first domestically-made tank named Karrar pic.twitter.com/DI4n8Q1Bdo — Sobhan Hassanvand (@Hassanvand) March 12, 2017

It is also capable of moving through pits and rivers and can even go underwater briefly. Karrar is equipped with modern navigation and telecommunications systems. It is also said to be resistant to electronic warfare and different types of anti-tank weapons.

