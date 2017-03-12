UK Gov't to Hold Cybersecurity Conference on Alleged Russian Hacking Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A senior UK government source has confirmed to the Sky News channel that a summit will be held to address the threat of Russia allegedly trying to influence the next election with leaks.

The next UK general election is due to be held before May 2020.

Earlier in the day, the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) sent out a letter to warn the United Kingdom's political parties to safeguard their internal communications and to caution that government institutions and think tanks may become the targets of hacking attacks.

The letter recalled the Russian hacking scandal in the United States, where Russia stood accused of meddling in last year's presidential election by hacking Democratic National Convention servers to leak compromising information. The accusations have been rejected by Russia, while US President Donald Trump said there was no evidence to suggest election results had been swayed. Similar unfounded accusations have been made in Germany and France.