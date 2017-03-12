Register
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017

    North Korea May Be Close to Targeting US With Nuclear Missile

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Military & Intelligence
    234552

    North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile programs have some analysts worried that the reclusive state may pose a real threat to the rest of the world very soon.

    Amid speculations about North Korea attacking the US, analysts expect the state to soon launch its most powerful nuclear test to date.

    Based on recently released satellite images of substantial tunnel excavation at the North's nuclear test site in North Hamgyong Province, analyst Frank Pabian of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and David Coblentz, an environmental science expert at LANL, have concluded that the regime may be preparing an explosion 14 times more powerful than the one it conducted in September.

    "The continued tunneling under Mt. Mantap via the North Portal has the potential for allowing North Korea to support additional underground nuclear tests of significantly higher explosive yields, perhaps up to 282 kilotons (282000 tons)," South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported, referring to the analysts.

    The September 9 detonation by North Korea is estimated to have been a 15,000-20,000 ton yield.

    The news comes just a day after Bruce Klingner, a former CIA deputy division chief for Korea, made an alarming statement about Pyongyang being close to developing a ballistic missile that could strike the US.

    "We can expect an [intercontinental ballistic missile] test this year, with full capability within the next few years," he told Fox News on Friday.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    North Korea Missile Fallout Continues as Japanese Lawmakers See Red
    During his annual address earlier this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country was in the final stages of test-launching an intercontinental ballistic rocket, but most experts believe the announcement was meant to intimidate, and that Pyongyang doesn't actually have that ability. But the North has been making statements like these for years, and for years they seem to have been incrementally improving their capabilities.

    Defense experts also warn that North Korea and other rogue states pose unique challenges to the space environment as they don't have anything at stake in the global economy and therefore no incentives to remain peaceful in orbit.

    An interceptor missile is fired from the US Navy Aegis cruiser USS Lake Erie, some 200 miles out at sea from Kauai, Hawaii
    © AFP 2017/ US NAVY
    Raytheon Wins Contract for Aegis Anti-Missile System Processor Kits
    Last year, North Korea carried out two nuclear tests and more than two dozen test launches of ballistic missile technology. Previously, the United Nations imposed sanctions on North Korea for three nuclear tests it carried out in 2006, 2009 and 2013.

    The UN Security Council has adopted a number of resolutions imposing restrictions on North Korea in order to make Pyongyang halt its nuclear and missile activities.    

    Community standards
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      What is a rogue state, one that doesn't lick the boots of NATO countries and NATO allies. Those "rogue" states?
    • Reply
      Traytor
      DPRK is one of the few rational states left on this planet, the rest loves NATO and the USA
    Show new comments (0)

