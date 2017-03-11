Raytheon Wins Contract for Aegis Anti-Missile System Processor Kits

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems has received a $7.8 US Navy million contract to provide Signal Processor Alteration (ORDALT) kits in support of the Aegis anti-ballistic missile system Modernization (AMOD) program, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Raytheon Company, Integrated Defense Systems [of] Marlborough, Massachusetts is being awarded a $7.8 million… order… for Aegis Modernization production requirements,” the release stated on Friday.

The order covers the production of Multi-Mission Signal Processor Ordnance Alteration (ORDALT) kits; Kill Assessment System ORDALT kits and spares; Radio Frequency Coherent Combiner kits and High Voltage Power Supply Sidewall Capacitors, the release noted.

The AMOD program fields combat system upgrades that will enhance the Anti-Air Warfare and Ballistic Missile Defense capabilities of Aegis-equipped Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers, the announcement said.