WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has selected former Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Steven Warren to become the next civilian press secretary for the Pentagon, US media reported on Friday.

Warren, who has previously served as head of Pentagon Press Operations, signed his retirement papers from the Army on Friday morning, the Washington Examiner reported.

During a press briefing on Friday, Defense Department spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis declined to make any announcements on the new press secretary. However, Warren has been spotted at the Pentagon building.