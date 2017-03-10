This is What Caused Crashes of 2 Russian Jets on Admiral Kuznetsov Near Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On November 14 and December 4, a MiG-29K jet and a Su-33 fighter respectively rolled off the deck and drowned in the sea.

"In the case of the MiG-29K, the wire broke because of the critical angle of landing, while the Su-33's landing was conducted in a normal mode and in this case it is evident that the wire's quality was a problem. In both cases there could be no complaints about the jets," the source said.

The source added that the detailed analysis of the wires could be conducted only after the arresting cables were studied ashore.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Eshenko This is What Russia's Navy Can Learn From Admiral Kuznetsov Carrier Mission in Syria

Russia's naval group, consisting of the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and the Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, and support vessels, left for Syria in October 2016 to participate in counterterrorism operations.

On January 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the group to return to Russia's Northern Fleet base after a new Syrian ceasefire was announced on December 29. The group returned to the base on February 8.