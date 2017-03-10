Russian Navy to Receive New Deep-Water Torpedo in 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The tests of Russia's advanced deep-water homing torpedo named Futlyar (Fizik-2) will wrap up this year and the Russian Navy will introduce it into service in 2018, a defense industry source told Sputnik on Friday.

"The tests of the newest Futlyar torpedo — an improved Fizik — are being carried out successfully. They are planned to be completed by the end of 2017. The Russian Navy will put it into service in 2018," the source said.

The source added that Futlyar torpedoes had improved systems of homing, remote control and its effective distance had also been increased if to compare with Fizik torpedoes.

According to the publicly available sources, Futlyar would be capable to reach speed more than 60 knots and depth of more than 540 yards and would be able to hit targets at a range of over 35 miles.