Register
11:50 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Nuclear submarine (NS) Yuri Dolgoruky

    Russian Navy to Receive New Deep-Water Torpedo in 2018

    press-service of JSC "PO "Sevmas
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    137761

    The new Russian torpedo will reportedly be able to reach speed more than 60 knots and hit targets at a range of over 35 miles.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The tests of Russia's advanced deep-water homing torpedo named Futlyar (Fizik-2) will wrap up this year and the Russian Navy will introduce it into service in 2018, a defense industry source told Sputnik on Friday.

    "The tests of the newest Futlyar torpedo — an improved Fizik — are being carried out successfully. They are planned to be completed by the end of 2017. The Russian Navy will put it into service in 2018," the source said.

    The T-50 jet
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Number One With a Bullet: Russia's New T-50 Jet Gets Sophisticated Shells
    The source added that Futlyar torpedoes had improved systems of homing, remote control and its effective distance had also been increased if to compare with Fizik torpedoes.

    According to the publicly available sources, Futlyar would be capable to reach speed more than 60 knots and depth of more than 540 yards and would be able to hit targets at a range of over 35 miles.

    Related:

    Russian Navy's Long Arm: Antey Nuclear Subs to Carry Kalibr Cruise Missiles
    Russian Navy to Receive Two New Frigates by End of 2020 – Defense Minister
    Russian Navy Servicemen, Veterans Mark 73 Years Since End of Leningrad Siege
    Russian Navy Enters Active Phase of Int'l Drills in Arabian Sea
    Tags:
    torpedo, Futlyar (Fizik-2) torpedo, Russian Navy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The ones using the 2kg neutron bomb warhead are even much faster, the prize being the salvage of an undamaged sub or aircraft carrier fleet. Its back to the drawing board for another 10 years for the great satan, but it can afford all the fake jobs - its got an unlimited dollar printing press.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok