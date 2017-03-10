Pentagon to Enhance Naval Warfare Systems Capabilities

© AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB US Navy Awards $22Mln to Repair Frequency Generators on V-22 Ospreys

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-based ViON Corporation won a $34.7 million contract to help Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) Headquarters to expand its information technology (IT) capabilities, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“ViON Corporation [of] Herndon, California is being awarded a $34.7 million… contract to provide…Service support to Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR),” the release stated on Thursday.

The company will provide support functions to SPAWAR’s headquarters and to its Atlantic and Pacific centers, the Defense Department added. ViON will help SPAWAR scale up and down its information technology (IT) infrastructure to meet evolving mission requirements, the release added.

ViON specializes in information technology infrastructure according to the company’s web site.