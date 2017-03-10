Register
04:15 GMT +310 March 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hand with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) during a press conference on October 10, 2016 in Istanbul

    Putin, Erdogan Seek to Collaborate on Syrian Peace Accord

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are slated to meet Friday to begin diplomatic discussions after enduring long periods of highly-tense relations in recent times, and the Syrian conflict is likely to be at the top of the agenda.

    “Turkey has multiple set priorities in Syria” that Erdogan is likely to discuss with Putin, political analyst Dimitri Babich told Radio Sputnik Loud & Clear host Brian Becker. “Turkey wants to weaken the Syrian government, it wants to defeat the Islamic State, but it also wants to prevent various Kurdish factions operating in the north of Syria from joining their forces, their territories that they control in the north of the country,” Babich said. 

    ​Turks, Kurds, and other factions have recently been converging on the flashpoint town of Manbij. But while armed militants have prepared for battle, Russia has emerged as a peacemaker, attempting to reach a compromise with all sides, Babich said. Erdogan has a very “strange relationship” with the rest of the EU, Babich said, especially Germany, making Russia a better candidate to broker peace in a country ravaged by violence. Russia has attempted to provide “acceptable solutions,” Babich noted. 

    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he stands past a tank in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasakah, Syria, August 22, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Manbij Buffer: How Moscow Just Saved Turkey, the US and the Kurds From Duking It Out in Syria

    “The acceptable solution would be that the Syrian government take control of Manbij,” Becker said. “Under normal circumstances that would be normal but under these circumstances, it requires a third party,” Becker added. 

    “There is one clue I can give you,” Babich said, referring to upcoming talks between major players on how the Syrian conflict might finally draw to a close.  “The most moderate, the most peace-loving country is going to be the winner.” 

      PaleRider
      As I have always said, Turkey should consolidate their forces and move back to their borders. And spend time and money enhancing their own country within their globally recognized borders. Any thing else means War, and Turkey will loose. It's not worth it given what you have. So for your citizens sake, don't add to your stupiddity more than you already have Erdogan!
      FeEisi
      "Russia has emerged as a peacemaker"
      I'm leaning more towards Russia emerging as a do-gooder. Russia's main job is to help the Syrian government by military support (not forcing the Syrian government to protect the Kurds.)

      Protecting the Kurds is most likely the main reason why Turkey is now playing an active role in northern Syria (stop the Kurdish expansion). Protecting the Kurds also led to the US having a more active role in Syria (started with the siege of Kobani). And Russia is repeating this mistake with Manbij. A risk this new do-gooder move may do is bring the Turkish forces and the SAA into a conflict. Good news for those against Turkish-Russian relations.
