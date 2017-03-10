Register
02:44 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Big Data

    Will Future Wars Be Waged Over Big Data?

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    In the future, wars will not be fought over natural resources, like oil or water, but over claims to large datasets, according to the executive chairman of a Silicon Valley multinational giant.

    Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, predicts “big data is so powerful that nation states will fight over how much data matters.” 

    “Once you have the data, you have the opportunity for real transformation,” Schmidt said. “He who has the analytics and the algorithms… will provide huge nation state benefits.”

    A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Gene J. Puskar
    Clash of the Titans: Google’s Self-Driving Car Company Sues Uber for Theft

    “Once you have the data, you have to do one more thing, you have to change from writing programs, to instead building programs that learn outcomes,” he said, in reference to advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence. While Schmidt can safely be considered to be an expert on developing technologies and trends, the field of big data of which he speaks is rife with prediction.

    Could big data prevent wars? 

    A 2016 SXSW presentation argued almost the exact opposite thesis as Schmidt. David Mace, a researcher at CalTech, argued that, for the first time in human history, there is enough “big data on human sentiment, movements, and behavior” to allow researchers to “meaningfully predict population-level events.” 

    What makes this quantity of data “huge” in Mace’s eyes regards the significance of the data, not the literal amount of data collected. "This is huge because we can predict the direction that the world is moving…we stand a chance at pushing it away from war and instead down a peace-filled path."

    Is it possible that nations could fight over big data, and go to war, but that this factor is figured into models foreseen by Mace to prevent those very wars? 

    Nonetheless, Mace and Schmidt may agree on at least one of Mace’s arguments: 'We stand at the cusp of a revolution in the way that the political game is played and big data is the driver."

    Weaponizing Big Data

    An article published in the Army University Press suggests advanced weapons systems do not offer the best technological investment for future armed services. New ventures and enterprises within information and cognitive sciences promise to “pull war games into the era of big data,” Maj. Mark Van Horn of the US Army writes in an article, “Big data war games necessary for winning future wars.” Ultimately, Van Horn forecasts that such advancements will “revolutionize how we prepare ourselves to win future wars.”

    Contrary to claims made by President Donald Trump, who has touted a massive $54 billion increase in the US defense budget as a “great rebuilding of our military,” Van Horn suggests that “senior leaders should be skeptical of industry claims to produce any kind of ‘revolutionary’ weapon systems,” as “Enemies adapt quickly and often cheaply.”

    The US Navy’s $12.9 billion Ford-class supercarrier, by example, is much more vulnerable than the President may believe, Sputnik reported Thursday. 

    This 13 December, 2004 US Navy handout image shows the conventionally powered aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67) as she returns to her homeport of Mayport, Florida
    © AFP 2017/ US NAVY/PH3 Joshua Karsten
    US Aircraft Carriers Vulnerable to Attack - Report

    When it comes to fighting wars, “those who can harness big data effectively will enjoy a significant edge over others,” a 2013 Foreign Affairs cover story read, according to the major. 

    Van Horn argues that big data has other military purposes that make it more effective than conventional weapons development, and it sounds a lot like the premise of the Bourne trilogy: transforming US operatives into quasi-superhuman combatants. One of the hopes of big data, according to Van Horn, is that large datasets may be leveraged "to outwit the modern day mal-adaptations of our ape minds."

    "An army that can reduce cognitive biases in thinking would have an incredible advantage in war," Van Horn wrote. "There is a project from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency called Sirius to train intelligence analysts out of their cognitive biases using simulations and interactive games…training organizations out of larger group-based cognitive biases would be an even more significant innovation and could come from big data type war games."

    Related:

    Russian Railways, Siemens to Create Big Data Engineering Center
    Ukraine's President Says Exposing Foreign Reporters Data ‘Big Mistake’
    Asian Stocks in Partial Rebound After Big Losses, Despite China’s Soft Data
    UNSC Draft Resolution on Syria Sanctions Based on Biased Data - Russian Diplomat
    CIA Able to Access Encrypted Data on Telegram, WhatsApp - Wikileaks
    Tags:
    big data, Google, Alphabet Inc, US Navy, Mark Van Horn, Eric Schmidt, Donald Trump, Texas, Calfornia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of International Geneva Motor Show
    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of Geneva International Motor Show
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok