Register
22:11 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    This 13 December, 2004 US Navy handout image shows the conventionally powered aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67) as she returns to her homeport of Mayport, Florida

    US Aircraft Carriers Vulnerable to Attack - Report

    © AFP 2017/ US NAVY/PH3 Joshua Karsten
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110630

    In a recent speech aboard the USS Gerald Ford, US President Donald Trump declared the most expensive warship in US history to be all but unsinkable. But submarines, in addition to new anti-ship weapons, have routinely taken Navy carriers off the board in previous war games.

    In a 2015 war game, a French sub navigated multiple lines of defense to “eliminate” the USS Theodore Roosevelt off the coast of Florida, according to a new Reuters report. Since the 1980s, war games meant to simulate real battle between the US and its allies show that US aircraft carriers have been destroyed or sunk at least 14 times, but the total number is unknown due to the Navy’s classification of these reports. 

    USS Gerald R. Ford
    © Flickr/ Michael SanAngelo
    US Navy Prepares to Explode Bombs Near New Supercarrier USS Ford

    Russia, China and Iran have all boosted anti-ship capabilities in recent years, a series of moves that makes carriers more susceptible to being destroyed. If the USS Ford sank due to an enemy nuclear sub or anti-ship missile, some 4,500 personnel, 70 aircraft, and $12.9 billion would go down with it. With a limited naval budget, devoting $12.9 billion toward one ship could prove to be a case of putting too many eggs in one basket, or insufficient diversification. 

    Trump seemed all but oblivious to the threats posed by countries with which the US has not always maintained positive bilateral relations. While visiting the Ford, Trump said “this ship will make an extraordinary addition to the fleet like no other--like no other," adding that it, "represents the future of naval aviation." Later during his speech Trump exclaimed, "there is no competition to this ship."

    This photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a logistics supply drill near the James Shoal area on South China Sea
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Beijing Outmaneuvering US Navy in South China Sea

    But independent think tanks have pointed out that the exact opposite is true. A 2015 report titled "Chinese Threats to US Surface Ships" from the RAND Corporation, a nonpartisan think tank headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, found that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) "has rapidly improved its ability to reliably locate and attack US carrier-strike groups at distances of up to 2,000 km (1300 miles) from its coast."

    Despite the attention-grabbing development of China’s anti-ship ballistic missiles, RAND said, "this analysis suggests that the PLA’s steady but less heralded development of quieter, more capable submarines represents a more immediate threat--one that puts US carrier-strike groups within 2,000 km of the Chinese coast at significant risk."

    Related:

    US Navy Prepares to Explode Bombs Near New Supercarrier USS Ford
    USS Gerald R. Ford Almost Ready for Sea Trials - Reports
    Lockheed Martin Wins $100 Million Contract to Boost US Navy Ship Sensors
    Power of Animation: Iranian Forces Obliterate US Navy (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Ford-class aircraft carriers, RAND Corporation, PLA, Donald Trump, Arlington, Iran, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jj42
      Aircraft carriers belong to a bygone age, hyper sonic missiles will send them to Davy Jones Locker. All thirteen or is it fourteen USA carriers.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of International Geneva Motor Show
    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of Geneva International Motor Show
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok