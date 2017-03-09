Indian Navy Gets Jet Attack Craft to Take On Maritime Terrorists, Pirates

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a major surveillance boost for the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean Region, the Navy got its fastest water jet attack craft at Karwar on the western coast.

The vessel Tillanchang of Car Nicobar Class is the third of the four follow-on water jet fast attack craft designed and built by the government-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers. The first two ships, Tamugli and Tihayu, were commissioned last year in Vishakhapatnam.

"These ships play a vital role in the light of security environment in the country and are designed to take on both conventional and asymmetric threats. Tillanchang was able to achieve the fastest speeds (more than 35 knots) among all water jet fast attack craft during speed trials," said Vice Admiral Girish Luthra when commissioning the ship.

VAdm Girish Luthra CinC(W) commissions GRSE built INS Tillanchang, a Water Jet Fast Attack Craft Craft (WJFAC) at Karwar @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/OrFX4gWC4y — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 9, 2017

​The 50-meter-long ship is fitted with three water jet propulsion systems, powered by marine diesel engines generating 2,720 KW power. It is armed with a 30-mm main gun and a number of light, medium, heavy machine guns and a shoulder-launched IGLA surface-to-air missile to neutralize threats from the air. Tillanchang is manned by 50 personnel.

© AFP 2017/ STR Anemic Indian Navy Plans To Rule Indian Ocean By 2020

The Indian Navy has expressed concerned with the sudden rise in robberies and piracy in the Gulf of Aden. "Whilst the world has managed to keep the menace of piracy in the Gulf of Aden suppressed for some time now, five incidents of piracy and 80 incidents of armed robbery have been reported in this region in 2016. Most of these attacks were claimed by terrorist groups based in the Philippines. These are indicative of a trend where the distinction between traditional piracy and maritime terrorism is fading rapidly," Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba had said at a recent function in Mumbai.

Reports point to Daesh attempting to enter India through the Rann of Kutch. Indian analysts surmise a future terror hit on the port facility could well involve a lone wolf attack. They fear a Somalia-like situation in the South Asian littorals which is the route that is taken by almost 60% of the region's trade.