16:08 GMT +309 March 2017
    Tillanchang of Car Nicobar Class vessel

    Indian Navy Gets Jet Attack Craft to Take On Maritime Terrorists, Pirates

    Military & Intelligence
    The increasing number of armed robberies in the Gulf of Aden and Daesh attempts to enter Indian waters through the Rann of Kutch prompted the Navy to beef up maritime surveillance in Indian Ocean Region.

    Scorpene-class submarine (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Indian Navy All Smiles After Testing Anti-Ship Missile From Submarine
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a major surveillance boost for the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean Region, the Navy got its fastest water jet attack craft at Karwar on the western coast.

    The vessel Tillanchang of Car Nicobar Class is the third of the four follow-on water jet fast attack craft designed and built by the government-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers. The first two ships, Tamugli and Tihayu, were commissioned last year in Vishakhapatnam.

    "These ships play a vital role in the light of security environment in the country and are designed to take on both conventional and asymmetric threats. Tillanchang was able to achieve the fastest speeds (more than 35 knots) among all water jet fast attack craft during speed trials," said Vice Admiral Girish Luthra when commissioning the ship.

    ​The 50-meter-long ship is fitted with three water jet propulsion systems, powered by marine diesel engines generating 2,720 KW power. It is armed with a 30-mm main gun and a number of light, medium, heavy machine guns and a shoulder-launched IGLA surface-to-air missile to neutralize threats from the air. Tillanchang is manned by 50 personnel.

    Indian Navy personnel stand on the INS Vikramaditya, a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier, during the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam on February 6, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Anemic Indian Navy Plans To Rule Indian Ocean By 2020
    The Indian Navy has expressed concerned with the sudden rise in robberies and piracy in the Gulf of Aden. "Whilst the world has managed to keep the menace of piracy in the Gulf of Aden suppressed for some time now, five incidents of piracy and 80 incidents of armed robbery have been reported in this region in 2016. Most of these attacks were claimed by terrorist groups based in the Philippines. These are indicative of a trend where the distinction between traditional piracy and maritime terrorism is fading rapidly," Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba had said at a recent function in Mumbai.

    Reports point to Daesh attempting to enter India through the Rann of Kutch. Indian analysts surmise a future terror hit on the port facility could well involve a lone wolf attack. They fear a Somalia-like situation in the South Asian littorals which is the route that is taken by almost 60% of the region's trade.

      cast235
      India could benefit with a security block to cover BRICS and SCO. CSTO could do or a new name and block . Russia should be patrolling there with INDIA. With China , IRAN, SYRIA, EGYPT, Africa and all countries asking or offer.
      Or get ISOLATED by PARTNERS. Laugh now cry tomorrow wit NATO U.S , Germany, France, England. And the rest.

      Russia could be in partnerships, investing, patroling. Defending real partners and allies.
      Instead is running DUMB DEALS, that are used to create spheres , areas, regime changes, and ten sanction Russia.
      E.U? Those CHARLATANS did the coup in Ukraine and now have the audacity to sanction Russia over the consequences. And Russia doesn't talk straight and tell them on their faces.
