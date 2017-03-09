Indian Navy Gets Jet Attack Craft to Take On Maritime Terrorists, Pirates

The vessel Tillanchang of Car Nicobar Class is the third of the four follow-on water jet fast attack craft designed and built by the government-owned Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers. The first two ships, Tamugli and Tihayu, were commissioned last year in Vishakhapatnam.
"These ships play a vital role in the light of security environment in the country and are designed to take on both conventional and asymmetric threats. Tillanchang was able to achieve the fastest speeds (more than 35 knots) among all water jet fast attack craft during speed trials," said Vice Admiral Girish Luthra when commissioning the ship.
VAdm Girish Luthra CinC(W) commissions GRSE built INS Tillanchang, a Water Jet Fast Attack Craft Craft (WJFAC) at Karwar @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/OrFX4gWC4y— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 9, 2017
The 50-meter-long ship is fitted with three water jet propulsion systems, powered by marine diesel engines generating 2,720 KW power. It is armed with a 30-mm main gun and a number of light, medium, heavy machine guns and a shoulder-launched IGLA surface-to-air missile to neutralize threats from the air. Tillanchang is manned by 50 personnel.
Reports point to Daesh attempting to enter India through the Rann of Kutch. Indian analysts surmise a future terror hit on the port facility could well involve a lone wolf attack. They fear a Somalia-like situation in the South Asian littorals which is the route that is taken by almost 60% of the region's trade.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete India could benefit with a security block to cover BRICS and SCO. CSTO could do or a new name and block . Russia should be patrolling there with INDIA. With China , IRAN, SYRIA, EGYPT, Africa and all countries asking or offer.
cast235
Or get ISOLATED by PARTNERS. Laugh now cry tomorrow wit NATO U.S , Germany, France, England. And the rest.
Russia could be in partnerships, investing, patroling. Defending real partners and allies.
Instead is running DUMB DEALS, that are used to create spheres , areas, regime changes, and ten sanction Russia.
E.U? Those CHARLATANS did the coup in Ukraine and now have the audacity to sanction Russia over the consequences. And Russia doesn't talk straight and tell them on their faces.