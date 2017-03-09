Russian Aerospace Forces to Get 10 New Su-35S Supermaneuverbale Fighters in 2017

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry will receive 10 new super-maneuverable Su-35S fighters in 2017, whose engagement in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria proved successful, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said on Thursday.

"Last year we signed a long-term contract for the delivery of the Su-35S aircraft, this year we are planning to receive 10 Su-35S jets, while four Su-27s will be upgraded to the Su-35," Borisov, who visited the Komsomolsk-on-Amur aircraft manufacturing plant earlier in the day, told reporters.

He added that the jets demonstrated remarkable flight characteristics in Syria.

During operations against terrorists, Su-35S jets as well as Su-30SM aircraft provide air cover for Russian bombers.

The Su-35 fighter is a 4++ generation aircraft employing technologies of the fifth generation, designed by the Sukhoi Aviation Holding Company, which belongs to Russia's United Aircraft Corporation. The first experimental Su-35 was first presented at Russia’s MAKS-2007 air show.