Register
11:34 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Prime Minister Vladimir Putin at the test if a T-50 fifth generation fighter

    This is When Russia is Going to Start Churning Out Fifth-Gen T-50 Jets

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    122140

    Russia may start producing Sukhoi T-50 air superiority jets en masse after 2018, a deputy defense minister said.

    The T-50 jet
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Number One With a Bullet: Russia's New T-50 Jet Gets Sophisticated Shells
    KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry will consider the issue of Sukhoi T-50 (PAK FA) fifth-generation fighter aircraft procurement under the new state armament program for 2018-2025, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said on Thursday.

    "The aircraft is undergoing scheduled tests," Borisov told reporters.

    He added that Komsomolsk-on-Amur aircraft manufacturing plant would continue to supply prototypes of the aircraft for testing.

    "Three new aircraft, which the company will deliver in 2017, will join the first stage of the testing program," the official pointed out.

    The T-50 is designed by the Russian Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer as part of the PAK FA, a fifth-generation fighter program of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole fighter jet designed for air superiority and attack roles and equipped with advanced avionics system and an active phased array airborne radar. The first flight of the aircraft took place in 2010.

    PAK FA (Advanced Tactical Air Sistem) T-50
    © Sputnik/
    PAK FA (Advanced Tactical Air Sistem) T-50

    Related:

    Not by PAK FA Alone: Russia's MiG Corporation to Develop 5th-Generation Fighters
    Russia's New T-50 Stealth Air Superiority Fighter 'Needed' to Boost Tech
    This is When 5th-Generation PAK FA Fighter Jets Will Join Russian Army
    Russia Begins Sukhoi T-50 Fighter Missile, Bomb Armament Tests
    Tags:
    Sukhoi PAK FA T-50, Russian Aerospace Forces, Russian Defense Ministry, Yuri Borisov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      Russia needs MBA types in its defense industries to replicate entire production/sales lines and sell its proven products to a worldwide market that is crying out for such products. Generatint at least another 10m jobs !!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Real-Life Superwoman
    Real-Life Superwoman
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok