US Armed Forces Order $377Mln in On-the-Ground Jet Refueling Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Garsite/Progress Company has received a more than one third of a billion dollars contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide the US armed forces with ground-based jet refueling equipment over the next five years, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Garsite/Progress [of] Kansas City, Kansas, has been awarded a maximum $377.5 million… contract for jet refuelers,” the release stated on Wednesday. “This is a five-year contract with no option periods.”

Work on the contract will be carried out in Kansas with a performance completion date of March 10, 2022 for the US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies, the Defense Department added.

Garsite manufactures refueling equipment for aircraft ranging in size from 750 gallons (2,800 liters) to 15,000 gallons (57,000 liters) and sells it to major fueling companies, oil companies, airlines, freight distribution companies and fuel marketers, the company’s web site said.