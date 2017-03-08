Register
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force guided-missile destroyer JS Atago (DDG 177) and USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). (File)

    Japan Considers First Strike Options Against North Korea

    © Flickr/ Naval Surface Warriors
    In the wake of intercontinental ballistic missile testing by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), legislators in Japan are calling for the nation to adopt a new military posture against its nearby nuclear-capable neighbor.

    Japan has long stated that its military policy evolved from a stance of self-defense. Since 1951, Japan has largely had its security guaranteed by the US, which operates bases around the Pacific, in northern Australia, and Okinawa, a Japanese prefecture. 

    A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea (File)
    © REUTERS/ Kyodo
    Trump’s Support of Japan in East China Sea Angers Beijing

    “If bombers attacked us or warships bombarded us, we would fire back,” former defense minister Itsunori Onodera said during a Japanese committee meeting to discuss methods to defend against missiles from North Korea. "Striking a country lobbing missiles at us is no different."

    One of Pyongyang’s main lifelines and only ally among major powers, China, called on the DPRK to halt missile testing to
    "defuse a looming crisis," according to foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing. Wang also recommended that South Korea and the US should end joint military drills. The US recently deployed a controversial missile defense system, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, in Seongju county, South Korea. 

    "China has missiles that can hit Japan, so any complaints it may have are not likely to garner much sympathy in the international community," the former defense minister noted. Regarding the switch in posture from ‘self-defense’ to considering the adoption of a ‘strike first’ policy, Onodera said that, "technology has advanced and the nature of the conflict has changed." 

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    How S Korea's THAAD May Prompt China to 'Boost Its Tactical Nuclear Weapons'

    Fellow Liberal Democratic Party members echoed Onodera’s argument. “It is time we acquired the capability,” said Hiroshi Imazu, chairman of the party’s security council. "Without a deterrence, North Korea will see us as weak," he said. Some options include deploying Japan’s F-35s, a US-built fifth-generation fighter jet. Japan has ordered 28 joint strike fighters, but their delivery may not come soon enough. Imazu expressed uncertainty over whether the nation’s deterrence force would consist of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, or F-35s. 

    For good measure, the US Marines have mobilized almost a dozen F-35Bs to a base in Japan some 40 km southwest of Hiroshima. 

    The growing North Korea threat has had leaders in Tokyo contemplating defense options, even if those discussions have not always been public. "We have already done the groundwork on how we could acquire a strike capability," an anonymous official familiar with Japan’s defense planning told Reuters.  

      arpito
      the USA is using NK as the excuse to strange the strategic balance in the far east against China and Russia. They created an existential threat for NK and a real possibility of the NK launching a nuclear attack against South Korea accidentally, when one of these so called "exercises" becomes convincing enough to be perceived as prelude to a full scale attack. So these bast*ards are playing with the lives of millions just so that they could achieve military superiority. Even that is impossible because the combined Chinese and Russian assets are enough to defeat the USA totally in case of a war. So they are madman, that is the only conclusion. Madmen who nuked 200 000 innocent civilians in 1945 and are ready to do it again, and more.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      it would be entertaining to watch the puppets perform if the situation weren't already so ludicrous.
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      What did North Korean do to that ruined woman state that she would consider first strike? Shame to the heroshima victims. Let's hope that thst woman state don't get burn twice
    Show new comments (0)

