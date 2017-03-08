US Virtual Reality Defense Company Wins Army Mission Support Contract

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Cubic Global Defense, a company that specializes in virtual reality training programs for the US armed forces, won a $41 million Army contract to provide mission support services for the Joint Readiness Training Center, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Cubic Global Defense [of] San Diego, California, was awarded a $41,615,502… contract for mission support services at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana,” the release stated on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed at Fort Polk with an estimated completion date of October 23, 2017, the Defense Department added.

Cubic Global Defense (CGD) is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations, mission support and intelligence for US and allied forces, according to the company’s web site.