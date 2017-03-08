US Awards Contract to Evaluate Navy Drones, Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Avian Company has receives a more than $11 million US Navy contract to carry out flight test engineering and evaluations on aircraft, unmanned air systems, weapons and weapons systems, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Avian [of] Lexington Park, Maryland, is being awarded an $11.4 million… contract to provide support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Integrated System Evaluation Experimentation and Test Department,” the release stated on Tuesday.

Services provided will include flight test engineering, programmatic, administrative, design, execution, analysis, evaluation, and reporting of tests and experiments of aircraft, unmanned air systems, weapons and weapons systems, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland and is expected to be completed in May 2018, the release added.