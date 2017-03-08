Booz Allen Hamilton to Research Cyber Warfare Applications for US Air Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US strategy consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton received a $10 million US Air Force contract to explore new uses for high power electromagnetics (HPEM) and cyber electronic warfare (EW) applications, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Booz Allen Hamilton [of] McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,000,000… contract for high power electromagnetics (HPEM) and cyber electronic warfare (EW) applications,” the release stated on Tuesday.

The company will provide study opportunities where HPEM technologies can be used to complement or enhance capabilities of the cyber and electronic warfare “communities,” the Defense Department explained.

“This includes conduct experiments that enhance the understanding of how HPEM technologies can be used for cyber and EW missions,” the announcement added.

Work on the contract will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base in the US state of New Mexico under the administration of the Air Force Research Laboratory and is expected to be completed by June 5, 2020, the Defense Department said.