Register
03:44 GMT +308 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US MQ-9 Reaper drone in flight

    No More US Predator Drones: Long Live the Reapers?

    © Photo: US Air Force / Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 5310

    The Pentagon has announced that it will lay to rest the Predator MQ-1 drone program, effective July 1. Instead, the armed forces will deploy a more more lethal remote-controlled mechanized killer instead, without missing a day of combat.

    In 1996, the Predator was used as a unmanned aerial-reconnaissance support vehicle. In a matter of years, the George W. Bush administration found a way to attach two Hellfire missiles to the drones, allowing the US military to conduct airstrikes anywhere in the world while the pilot sat behind a desk controlling the weapon. It first saw combat in Afghanistan and Iraq for the $4-6 trillion never-ending US War on Terror, before becoming a favorite tool of the Obama administration, despite the deaths of hundreds, and possibly thousands, of civilians classified by the US as ‘collateral damage.’

    RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle conducts tests over Naval Air Station Patuxent River
    © AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman via U.S. Navy, Erik Hildebrandt
    First US Drone Strike in Trump Era Kills Two in Pakistan

    In its place, the US will develop a broad fleet of MQ-9 Reapers, also made by US weapons manufacturer General Atomics. Reapers are very similar to Predators, except they are bigger and pack a greater payload. Reapers are capable of surveillance, intelligence tasks, close air support, combat search and rescue, precision strike, convoy and raid overwatch, target development, and terminal air guidance, according to the US Air Force. 

    Reapers carry laser and GPS-guided munitions in addition to four air-to-surface Hellfire missiles. The Predator carried two Hellfire missiles. 

    The Reaper has a range of 1,100 miles, whereas the Predator could only roam 770. The new drone is much faster, too, with a top speed of 230 mph, far exceeding the Predator’s cruise velocity of 84 mph. 

    During the Obama administration, the US authorized 355 drone strikes within Pakistan alone, a massive jump from the Bush administration, which oversaw 46 drone strikes, according to data from Washington DC-based think tank the New America Foundation.

    A man center, holds house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrikes in outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    'One Big Auschwitz': US Has Questions to Answer Over Actions in Yemen

    The Pentagon recently announced that US forces have conducted “more than 20 strikes” against Al Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula (AQAP) in Yemen. According to Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis, the attacks were directed at “AQAP militants, equipment and infrastructure in the Yemeni governorates of Abyan, Al Bayda and Shabwah.” 

    Pentagon officials have offered that the retirement of the weaponized Predator drones will assist efforts to control costs. 

    Related:

    Germany to Purchase US-Made MQ-4C Triton Drones Instead of Euro Hawk Aircraft
    Yemeni Army Shoots Down Two Saudi Drones - Reports
    The Death Drones: People Working as UAV Operators 'Cease to Be Humans'
    US Global Hawk Drone Shadowed Chinese Jets During Training Exercise Near Taiwan
    US Sells Eight Black Hawk Helicopters to Tunisia
    Tags:
    Hellfire missile, Predator Drone, MQ-9 Reaper drone, US Air Force, General Atomics, Pentagon, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Yemen, Pakistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok