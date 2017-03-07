MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The testing ranges of the Baltic and Northern Fleets, as well as the Kapustin Yar range in Astrakhan Region have already seen over 60 launches of those missiles, the minister added.

"By the end of 2020, two advanced frigates of the Project 22350 will join the Navy, equipped with modern Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles. Air defense of the ships will be ensured by a new rocket-artillery system with several types of guided missiles," Shoigu said during a conference call.

He also spoke of the ongoing trials of the lead frigate of the Project 22350 Admiral Gorshkov, as well as of developing an advanced anti-aircraft guided long-range missile.

"Bringing to life these two projects will allow us to create a weapon with unique combat capabilities. The Defense Ministry expects that it will join the troops in near future," Shoigu stated.

The Admiral Gorshkov-class frigates have a displacement of 4,500 tonnes, a top speed of 29 knots, a range of 4,000 nautical miles at 14 knots, and can go for up to 15 days without resupplying. The warship has a crew of 210 and a variety of weaponry, including a 130-mm A-192 gun and the Poliment-Redut shipborne air defense system.