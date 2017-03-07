© REUTERS/ Mukesh Gupta/Files Russian Aerostats Radar to be Backbone of Indian Border Defense

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday, The Economic Times newspaper reported, citing an official, that the implementation of India’s plans to purchase the S-400 missile systems and Project 11356 Admiral Grigorovich-class vessels from Russia might be hampered by the US sanctions, which make Indian banks unable to give guarantees for the contracts to Russian companies, included in US sanctions list, "as this will get them into major trouble with the US."

"We do not believe in unilateral sanctions. We have a longest trip of cooperation with Russia and we will continue to cooperate with Russia and we will continue to implement all the agreements that we have signed with Russia," the ambassador said, when asked if the US sanctions were likely to affect the cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi.

India signed an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the purchase of four Russia's Project 11356 Admiral Grigorovich-class vessels in October 2016 and the S-400 Triumf delivery contract is expected to be signed by the end of 2017, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Deputy Director Vladimir Drozhzhov told Sputnik in mid-February.