Russian Foreign Policy to Factor US THAAD Deployment in S Korea

"We will certainly take these actions into account in our foreign policy activities… We will of course take this into account in military planning," Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control (DNAC) Director Mihail Uliyanov said.
US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood told Sputnik earlier in the day that Washington was in talks with Seoul on accelerating the THAAD stationing.
"This is fraught with escalation of the situation in this region, because this concerns not only a flare-up with Pyongyang, but Beijing is also reacting painfully. All this leads to an aggravation of the situation," Uliyanov stressed.
