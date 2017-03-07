Russian Foreign Policy to Factor US THAAD Deployment in S Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States has reportedly started the deployment process of the THAAD anti-ballistic missile system in South Korea. The South Korean Defense Ministry was quoted as saying that parts of the system were delivered on Monday to the Osan Air Base south of Seoul.

"We will certainly take these actions into account in our foreign policy activities… We will of course take this into account in military planning," Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control (DNAC) Director Mihail Uliyanov said.

US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood told Sputnik earlier in the day that Washington was in talks with Seoul on accelerating the THAAD stationing.

"This is fraught with escalation of the situation in this region, because this concerns not only a flare-up with Pyongyang, but Beijing is also reacting painfully. All this leads to an aggravation of the situation," Uliyanov stressed.