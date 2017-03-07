US THAAD Deployment in S Korea Could Disrupt Strategic Balance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States has reportedly started the deployment process of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense ( THAAD ) anti-ballistic missile system in South Korea. The country's defense ministry was quoted as saying that parts of the system were delivered on Monday to the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 43 miles south of Seoul.

"The deployment of US missile defense in South Korea clearly goes beyond the task of containing the 'North Korean threat'. This step can lead to the undermining of the strategic balance," Leonid Slutsky told reporters.

Slutsky pointed out that Washington's de facto Northeast Asian segment of the global missile defense system "is a direct threat to the security of our country."