Russia to Deal With Challenge of US Missile Defense in S Korea - Senator Ozerov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will deal with the challenge of a US missile defense deployment in South Korea, a senior Russian senator told Sputnik on Tuesday, forecasting a draft of response measures by the military.

"This is another challenge to Russia, and we will deal with this challenge," Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the defense committee in the Russian upper house of parliament, said.

Ozerov promised that "the General Staff will conduct an analysis, draw conclusions, and present to the leadership of the country proposals for response measures."

The United States has reportedly. started the process of deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system in South Korea. The country's defense ministry was quoted as saying that parts of the system were delivered on Monday to the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 43 miles south of Seoul.