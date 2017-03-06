Register
22:55 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The Lockheed Martin-led industry team celebrated the launch of the nation's fifth Littoral Combat Ship, the future USS Milwaukee. (File)

    Pentagon Tries to Hide Embarrassing Cost Overruns of Littoral Combat Ship

    © AP Photo/ Lockheed Martin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    234220

    A new congressional audit has revealed that the office responsible for determining which information should be classified apparently deleted unflattering information regarding costs overruns for vessels bought under the Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) contracts.

    The Defense office of Prepublication and Security requested a contract examination for the USS Jackson, a product of Austal Ltd., and the Lockheed Martin-made USS Milwaukee, the first two vessels purchased for the LCS program that both launched in late 2014. 

    This July 28, 2008 file photo shows USS Freedom, the first ship in the Navy's new Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) class.
    © AP Photo/ Lockheed-Martin via U.S. Navy, File
    Pentagon Orders Unmanned Surface Minesweeper for Navy's Littoral Combat Ships

    The report, written by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), read, "Over 80 percent of the Navy’s shipbuilding contracts awarded over the past 10 years were fixed-price incentive (FPI). However, GAO found that half of the six selected contracts it reviewed did not document the Navy’s justification for selecting this contract type."

    The Pentagon "deemed the cost growth" on the ships "to be sensitive but unclassified information, which is excluded from this public report. However, the percent difference," for the vessels were "above target cost."

    Bloomberg quoted Mandy Smithberger, the director of military reform initiative for the Project On Government Oversight, saying, "This seems to be an overly broad reading of competition-sensitive information…Taxpayers are footing the bill for these overruns. They deserve to know the costs."

    Some Washington officials have been less-than-confident about the LCS vessels, as its combat-readiness was questioned under the Obama administration by two defense secretaries. Current Defense Secretary James Mattis and President Donald Trump have not said much on the matter, but it could very well factor into Trump’s stated desire to expand the naval fleet, from 272 to 350 ships. If successful, Trump’s plan would expand the Navy to a size not seen since the late 1990s. 

    The littoral combat ships USS Independence (LCS 2), left, and USS Coronado (LCS 4)
    © Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Fleet
    John McCain Slams Defense Department for Waste on Littoral Warship

    In December 2015, then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter called for the US Navy to scale back the number of littoral ships it planned to buy and to only use one contractor to design the vessel. He authored a memo that read in part, "For the last several years, the Department of the Navy has overemphasized resources used to incrementally increase total ship numbers at the expense of critically-needed investments in areas where our adversaries are not standing still, such as strike, ship survivability, electronic warfare, and other capabilities."

    Carter added that "Forty LCS/FF will exceed recent historical presence levels and will provide a far more modern and capable ship than the patrol coastals, minesweepers, and frigates that they will replace."

    This year the Navy will request authorization to build the final dozen of 40 ships classified as ‘frigates,’ which are better-armed versions of the vessels currently in use. The Jackson and the Milwaukee were the first two in a series of 10 ships that both Lockheed and Austal are building at what are thought to be sensible prices. 

    Littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3)
    © AFP 2016/ Antonio Turretto Ramos
    Soaring Costs, Design Issues Press US Navy to Simplify Littoral Warship Program

    GAO director Michele Mackin, who authored the report, said, "Decisions about what information is sensitive are made strictly by the agencies, though we do ask them to present what we would consider as a valid rationale."

    She explained that the Defense office of Prepublication and Security provided a letter "with sensitivity markings indicating what information was considered official use only, or competition sensitive," Mackin said. "The discussions of LCS cost overruns were marked as such and they provided legitimate information about how such details could impact ongoing competition."

    An assistant to Security Review Office chief Mark Langerman signed the letter to GAO asking for the deletions on Langerman’s behalf.

    Related:

    Indian Navy to Procure Special Operation Boats Similar to US Navy SEALs
    US Navy 30-Year Shipbuilding Plan to Hike Cost by $5Bln Annually
    Saudi Frigate Was Hit by Drone Boat, Not Suicide Bomber: US Navy
    US Navy Tests Intelligent Drones During Simulated Combat Trials
    Indian Navy Saves Its Massively Damaged Guided Missile Frigate Betwa
    Tags:
    high cost, contract, littoral combat ships, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Hafez Alawi
      Chair Man Mao said the Chinese and third world people should not worry about America, because America is a paper tiger... Every thing about USA culture is unsuitable for their future as a Hegemon, from the economic to the social aspects. The idol of Greed is the total of american ambition
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      and just think that of the money wasted, it could be channeled into communities around the country to strengthen the sense of identity and all that follows from that.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok