US, Japanese Warships Join 'Multi Sail 2017' War Games

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Participants in the exercise practice their capabilities to find, track and target units at sea, in the air, on land and underwater, the release noted, including at-sea training by Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center.

“The US Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) are participating in the annual bilateral training exercise MultiSail 2017, March 6-10,” the release stated. “Participants include six US Navy ships, two JMSDF ships, and a number of subsurface and other special units.”

Multi Sail, which started in 2004, has expanded over the years to a bilateral exercise that tests some of the latest equipment and tactics, the release added.

The lessons learned from this year’s MultiSail exercise will help assist the US Navy and JMSDF to develop regional capabilities and provide a variety of options in defense of their interests, their allies and partners around the world, the release added.