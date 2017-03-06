US, Japanese Warships Join 'Multi Sail 2017' War Games

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Participants in the exercise practice their capabilities to find, track and target units at sea, in the air, on land and underwater, the release noted, including at-sea training by Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center.
“The US Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) are participating in the annual bilateral training exercise MultiSail 2017, March 6-10,” the release stated. “Participants include six US Navy ships, two JMSDF ships, and a number of subsurface and other special units.”
The lessons learned from this year’s MultiSail exercise will help assist the US Navy and JMSDF to develop regional capabilities and provide a variety of options in defense of their interests, their allies and partners around the world, the release added.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Terrorist USA Trump fascists helping Japanese imperial fascists. USA, Israel, UK, Germany & Japan are the Axis powers of this age. Russia and China with Muslim and North Korea must stand against them. All the world will be in chaos soon and Trump will be because of it. He is a liar fake and enemy of all free people just like Clinton and all these anglo.
Hafez Alawi