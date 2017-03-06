US Air Force at Japan's Yokota Base Accepts Delivery of New Super Hercules Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The delivery marks the first of 14 Super Hercules aircraft designated for the 374th Air Wing.

"The new aircraft, assigned to the 374th AW [Air Wing], will eventually replace the unit’s existing C-130H fleet, which has been in service for nearly 30 years," the release stated. "The transition is part of an Air Force-wide effort to modernize the entire active duty C-130 fleet."

Senior Airman and Airlift Squadron Loadmaster Alex Lauher explained that the aircraft is capable of carrying more food, water and supplies on future humanitarian missions.

In addition to carrying heavier payloads, the Super Hercules climbs faster and higher, flies farther at a higher cruise speed, and takes off and lands in a shorter distance than earlier models, the release noted.

In addition to adding capacity to relief missions, the aircraft can perform in-flight refueling, ground fueling, weather reconnaissance, electronic warfare, medical evacuation, search and rescue, special operations and other missions, the release explained.