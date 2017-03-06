US Air Force at Japan's Yokota Base Accepts Delivery of New Super Hercules Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The delivery marks the first of 14 Super Hercules aircraft designated for the 374th Air Wing.
"The new aircraft, assigned to the 374th AW [Air Wing], will eventually replace the unit’s existing C-130H fleet, which has been in service for nearly 30 years," the release stated. "The transition is part of an Air Force-wide effort to modernize the entire active duty C-130 fleet."
In addition to carrying heavier payloads, the Super Hercules climbs faster and higher, flies farther at a higher cruise speed, and takes off and lands in a shorter distance than earlier models, the release noted.
In addition to adding capacity to relief missions, the aircraft can perform in-flight refueling, ground fueling, weather reconnaissance, electronic warfare, medical evacuation, search and rescue, special operations and other missions, the release explained.
