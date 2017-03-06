US European Commander Makes First Trip to Israel Since Trump's Inauguration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Times of Israel newspaper said Scaparrotti, who is NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander, is expected to tour military bases and discuss regional and global issues, including the Gaza Strip, during several days of talks with local military chiefs.

"US General Curtis M. Scaparrotti, commander of US EUCOM, began his official visit in Israel today, meeting with IDF Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot," the Israeli Defense Forces said on social media networks.

Prior to his election, Donald Trump assured Israel of his unwavering support.

The ties between the US and Israel have been given an impetus under the Trump administration with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visiting Washington in February. Under former President Barack Obama, US relations with Israel, its important ally in the Middle East, have soured with the US abstaining from vetoing a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier the military alliance between the two countries had grown stronger since Trump’s inauguration, after accusing the previous US administration of colluding against Tel Aviv.