Register
18:22 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US Army General Curtis M. Scaparrotti

    US European Commander Makes First Trip to Israel Since Trump's Inauguration

    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 5110

    US European Command's Curtis Scaparrotti has become the nation’s first military chief to come to Israel after Donald Trump’s inauguration, in a show of unity between the two militaries, the Israeli army said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Times of Israel newspaper said Scaparrotti, who is NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander, is expected to tour military bases and discuss regional and global issues, including the Gaza Strip, during several days of talks with local military chiefs.

    "US General Curtis M. Scaparrotti, commander of US EUCOM, began his official visit in Israel today, meeting with IDF Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot," the Israeli Defense Forces said on social media networks.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    © Photo: Public Domain
    US Air Force to Buy Shoulder-Fired Missiles Assembled in Israel
    Prior to his election, Donald Trump assured Israel of his unwavering support.

    The ties between the US and Israel have been given an impetus under the Trump administration with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visiting Washington in February. Under former President Barack Obama, US relations with Israel, its important ally in the Middle East, have soured with the US abstaining from vetoing a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier the military alliance between the two countries had grown stronger since Trump’s inauguration, after accusing the previous US administration of colluding against Tel Aviv.

     

    Related:

    Israel Should Stand Against Anti-Semitism in US - President
    US Air Force to Buy Shoulder-Fired Missiles Assembled in Israel
    Netanyahu Says Trump's Election Victory Boosts Israel-US Strategic Alliance
    Relocation of US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem to Complicate Crisis - Mogherini
    Tags:
    Curtis Scaparrotti, United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Ghost Writer
    My Heart Is an Animal: Surrealistic Images Reveal Beauty in Unconventional Way
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok