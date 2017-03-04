Register
    Anti-missile weapons of the Serbian Army

    Serbia's New Missile Will Keep NATO at Bay (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Alexandar Djorovich
    Military & Intelligence
    1924141

    “If someone is crazy enough to make his airspace available to a third country willing to attack Serbia, we have a missile capable of knocking out all major cities in the region,” Miroslav Lazanski, a military observer with the Belgrade-based newspaper Politika, told Sputnik Serbia.

    Serbian army Honor Guard members march during a military parade in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic
    Serbia Prepares for 2 Joint Military Drills With Russia, Belarus
    Summing up the results of the recent international arms expo in Abu Dhabi, Lazanski said that Serbia had made a serious comeback to become southeastern Europe’s number one arms manufacturer.

    Serbia offers a wide range of combat gear to potential buyers, ranging from handguns and combat outfits, to UAVs, armored vehicles and artillery pieces.

    “This means that the Serbian military-industrial complex is back on its feet after 1999 and all NATO did to us by bombing Yugoslavia,” Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik Serbia.

    The Sumadija, a surface-to-surface missile capable of hitting targets up to 300 kilometers away, designed and built in Serbia, grabbed much attention during the Abu Dhabi show.

    “This is exactly what Serbia needed to prevent its regional neighbor’s possible participation in the 1999 aggression against us. The Sumadija can also hit big cities in neighboring countries.

    “Hopefully no such conflict will ever happen, but if it does and someone is crazy enough to make his airspace available to any third country willing to attack Serbia [like Bulgaria did in 1999], we now have a missile to reach all the strategic cities in the region,” Lazanski warned.

    He added that the Sumadija is entirely an indigenous project by the state-owned company Yugoimport-SDPR and the private firm Edepro.

    Drills of the Central Military District
    © Photo: Ministry of Defence
    Serbian Army Chief of Staff Attends BARS Russia-Serbia Drills
    The missile has a minimum range of 70 kilometers and a maximum range of 300 kilometers. It can operate at air temperatures ranging from 30 degrees below zero, up to 50 degrees above zero. The Sumadija carries a fragmentation, or thermobaric warhead, and takes 12 minutes to launch.

    ​Lazanski said that the only foreign missile boasting characteristics similar to the Sumadija’s is China’s WS-2.

    “This is the kind of  missile even former Jugoslavia was unable to build,” Miroslav Lazanski concluded.

      Mikhas
      Serbia's obsolete Soviet weapons in -99 was good enough to take down two US "stealth" bombers. Their skills were also good enough to lure the western fascists (again! WW1, WW2 and -1999) in Kosovo, when Serbia after a deal was struck, left with it's entire tank division intact.
