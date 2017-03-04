Serbia's New Missile Will Keep NATO at Bay (VIDEO)

Serbia offers a wide range of combat gear to potential buyers, ranging from handguns and combat outfits, to UAVs, armored vehicles and artillery pieces.
“This means that the Serbian military-industrial complex is back on its feet after 1999 and all NATO did to us by bombing Yugoslavia,” Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik Serbia.
The Sumadija, a surface-to-surface missile capable of hitting targets up to 300 kilometers away, designed and built in Serbia, grabbed much attention during the Abu Dhabi show.
“This is exactly what Serbia needed to prevent its regional neighbor’s possible participation in the 1999 aggression against us. The Sumadija can also hit big cities in neighboring countries.
“Hopefully no such conflict will ever happen, but if it does and someone is crazy enough to make his airspace available to any third country willing to attack Serbia [like Bulgaria did in 1999], we now have a missile to reach all the strategic cities in the region,” Lazanski warned.
He added that the Sumadija is entirely an indigenous project by the state-owned company Yugoimport-SDPR and the private firm Edepro.
Najzanimljiviji novitet srpske odbrambene industrije na #IDEX2017— Petar Vojinovic (@petarV) 19 февраля 2017 г.
Raketa z-z "Šumadija" dometa 300 km. pic.twitter.com/rokXz2q3NC
Lazanski said that the only foreign missile boasting characteristics similar to the Sumadija’s is China’s WS-2.
“This is the kind of missile even former Jugoslavia was unable to build,” Miroslav Lazanski concluded.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Serbia's obsolete Soviet weapons in -99 was good enough to take down two US "stealth" bombers. Their skills were also good enough to lure the western fascists (again! WW1, WW2 and -1999) in Kosovo, when Serbia after a deal was struck, left with it's entire tank division intact.
Mikhas