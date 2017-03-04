Russian Defense Ministry Arctic Expedition Successfully Covers 373 Miles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The expedition is expected to cover more than 2,000 kilometers, traveling from a small village in the Sakha Republic to the Kotelny Island and back.

"The arctic expedition of the Russian Defense Ministry, carrying out research and tests of new and prospective weapons, military and special equipment in the Arctic's harsh environment, has successfully covered about 600 kilometers," Bulgakov said.

Bulgakov noted that over 20 maintenance, repairs and ergonomics tests of various technology have already been carried out.

A range of military vehicles, including snowmobiles, two-unit transport vehicles, special vehicles on low pressure tires on the basis of all-terrain vehicles TREKOL and upgraded two-tier DT-10PM and DT-30PM transporters have been tested.

The expedition is also trying out various devices to measure the depth of ice layers, new water-purifying technologies and medical aid equipment.

In 2013, Russia announced a strategy to increase its presence in the Arctic and to boost the region's development by 2020. In December 2014, Russia unveiled a revised military doctrine that prioritizes the protection of national interests in the Arctic.