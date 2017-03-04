Boeing Wins $46 Million to Provide Contractor Support for Saudi F-15 Fleet

© AFP 2016/ FAYEZ NURELDINE Boeing to Sell Saudis Advanced Radars for F-15 Combat Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The contract stipulates providing interim contractor support for the F-15SA aircraft for the Royal Saudi Air Force, according to the release.

Work on the contract will be performed at King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2017, the Defense Department said.

“This contract is 100 percent foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity,” the release added.

The Saudi F-15 force has been heavily engaged in bombing rebel targets in Yemen’s civil war since March 2015 in support of the Sanaa government.

The campaign is being criticized by international human rights groups for hitting civilians, causing disproportional child casualties and damaging vital non-military infrastructure