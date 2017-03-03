Register
16:02 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (2nd L) and Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan (L) stand near the new air defense missile system Bavar-373, in Tehran, Iran August 21, 2016

    Iran's Homegrown Bavar Ground-to-Air Missile System Still Lags Behind S-300

    © REUTERS/ President.ir
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120021

    Iran's production of the Bavar 373 ground-to-air missile system is progressing well, but its capabilities are unlikely to rival the Russian S-300, editor of Russian magazine "Arsenal of the Fatherland" Viktor Murakhovsky told RIA Novosti.

    Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2016/ EBRAHIM NOROOZI / JAMEJAM ONLINE
    Pirates and Iranophobia: Why Tehran is Staging Large-Scale Naval Drills in the Indian Ocean
    Earlier this week, Iran's deputy defense minister Amir Khatami announced that Iran is carrying out tests of its Bavar (Belief) 373 long-range air defense system.

    "Work with the Bavar 373 complexes is progressing as planned, testing of the complex has been carried out. These tests will continue to be carried out until the complexes are delivered to their units," Khatami said, RIA Novosti reported.

    The Bavar 373, which has similar characteristics to Russia's S-300 system, was unveiled in August 2016. The project was launched in February 2010, after Russia suspended a $900 million deal signed in 2007 to deliver the complex.

    Russia stopped the delivery following UN Security Council resolution 1929 that banned the sale of weapons to Iran. In April 2015, during successful negotiations between Tehran and the 6+1 groups of countries regarding Iran's nuclear program, Russian President Vladimir Putin removed the embargo and Russia delivered the S-300 last year.

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (3rd L) and Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan (2nd L) stand in front of the new air defense missile system Bavar-373, in Tehran, Iran August 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ President.ir
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (3rd L) and Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan (2nd L) stand in front of the new air defense missile system Bavar-373, in Tehran, Iran August 21, 2016
    Nevertheless, Tehran has persevered with its plans to produce its own ground-to-air missile system Iran unveiled the Bavar 373 in August 2016.

    Editor of Russian magazine "Arsenal of the Fatherland" Viktor Murakhovsky told RIA Novosti that production of the Bavar 373 is in the experimental phase and as such the system is far from matching the capabilities of Russia's S-300 system. 

    "The S-300 is a system on another level, a long-range system which is developed and reliable. What the Iranians are doing is developmental work and the production of prototypes. Nobody knows the real characteristics of this complex yet, including the Iranian media. I wouldn't expect this complex to enter into service with the Iranian army in the next few years," Murakhovsky said.

    The expert added that so far, Iranian developments in military equipment have been based on older equipment from the Soviet Union or the UK.

    In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, S-300 missile system is displayed by Iran's army during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, S-300 missile system is displayed by Iran's army during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016
    "I don't really believe that the Iranians have started making something from zero, taking into account their level of scientific and technical development. This is probably a creative copy of an old complex. We can see this based on the example of the Iranian anti-tank missile systems. One of them is almost a copy of the American TOW 2, which they received back then, and the second is a copy of the Soviet Konkurs. Exactly the same thing is happening with the air defense systems," Murakhovsky said.

    Editor of "National Defense" magazine Igor Korotchenko told RIA Novosti that Iranian experts will find it difficult to copy such a complex system as the S-300. He referred to China's attempt to replicate the S-300PMU-1 with its FD-2000, which lacks the anti-interference capacity and range of the Russian model.

    "I can say with absolute certainty that any attempts by foreign countries to clone or replicate the S-300 are doomed to fail. Even if they are able to produce something, the anti-air missile system will be very different from its Russian counterpart, and not in a good way."

    Korotchenko recommended that the Iranians concentrate their efforts on obtaining more Russian surface-to-air missile systems rather than trying to build their own.

    "If Iran is thinking about its security then it doesn't need to develop its own system, but continue to purchase Russian air defense systems, creating a layered system of national aerospace defense which will include firepower, radar and automated control systems," Korotchenko said.

    The first video released of Iran's S-300 test strikes.

    On Friday, Iran released the first video of test strikes from its S-300 system. Judging by the reaction to the test, it appears the missiles hit their targets.

    Russia's S-300 surface-to-air missile system has a range of up to 150 km and can hit targets at an altitude of up to 27,000 meters traveling at 2,800 meters per second. Its 92N6E multi-functional radar has a 400-kilometre range which is able to engage six targets simultaneously.

    The S-300-P surface-to-air missile system
    © Sputnik/
    The S-300-P surface-to-air missile system

    Related:

    Russia Building Relations With Iran on Basis of National Interests
    Heavy Flood Uncovers Medieval Cemetery in Iran (PHOTOS)
    The Usual Suspects: Iran Blames Iraq for Desert Storm
    Iran Wants Stability in Saudi Arabia, Gulf States - Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    defense, Bavar-373 air defense missile system, S-300 air defense system, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      Yes, and not just Iran but the Russia too, will get his buckle when the time comes. When that time comes, would Russia has enough S-500 to make Russia properties stay intact or will some part or whole of Russia return to prehistory times! For Russia,! Maybe safer and stronger to make real friends and sharing instead of down grading the only possible friends Russia could have.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok