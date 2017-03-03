Register
03 March 2017
    Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft carries out a strike against Daesh forces in Syria.

    Russian Jets Conduct Destroy 2,300 Terrorist Targets in Syria in February

    © Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Military & Intelligence
    The Russian General Staff shared the details of Moscow's operation against terrorists in Syria in February.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out 991 sorties, destroyed 2,300 targets in Syria over the past month, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said Friday.

    "Over the month our aviation made 991 sorties, destroyed 2,306 terrorist targets. Among these facilities were such important targets as control points, arms and ammunition depots, the destruction of which plays a significant role in defeating the militants," Rudskoi told reporters.

    Russia's Aerospace Forces have destroyed 278 targets of Daesh near the northern Syria's city of al-Bab, he said.

    "The [Syrian] government forces are developing an offensive to the east of al-Bab. A total of 36 settlements in the territory of 400 square kilometers [some 155 square miles] have been liberated in 10 days. Russia's Aerospace Forces destroyed 278 Daesh facilities, including depots and defensive posts," Rudskoi said.

    "Over the last month, Russian aircraft using parachute platforms delivered more than 324 tonnes of food via the UN to the besieged Deir ez-Zor," he added.

    Daesh terrorists had surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria's northeast by mid-January. 

    Commenting on the development of the situation in the area, the Russian General Staff said that if terrorists capture Deir ez-Zor, civilians would be subjected to genocide and the local population could be completely wiped out.

    Watch Russian strategic Tu-22M3 bombers flattening Daesh targets in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.
    YouTube/Russian Defence Ministry
    Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bombers Lay Waste to Daesh in Deir ez-Zor
    The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under siege from Daesh since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen only receive food and humanitarian aid via air-drops. On January 30, the United Nations resumed aid deliveries after a two-week pause.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

