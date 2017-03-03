Russian Jets Conduct Destroy 2,300 Terrorist Targets in Syria in February

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out 991 sorties, destroyed 2,300 targets in Syria over the past month, Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said Friday.

"Over the month our aviation made 991 sorties, destroyed 2,306 terrorist targets. Among these facilities were such important targets as control points, arms and ammunition depots, the destruction of which plays a significant role in defeating the militants," Rudskoi told reporters.

Russia's Aerospace Forces have destroyed 278 targets of Daesh near the northern Syria's city of al-Bab, he said.

"The [Syrian] government forces are developing an offensive to the east of al-Bab. A total of 36 settlements in the territory of 400 square kilometers [some 155 square miles] have been liberated in 10 days. Russia's Aerospace Forces destroyed 278 Daesh facilities, including depots and defensive posts," Rudskoi said.

"Over the last month, Russian aircraft using parachute platforms delivered more than 324 tonnes of food via the UN to the besieged Deir ez-Zor," he added.

Daesh terrorists had surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria's northeast by mid-January.

Commenting on the development of the situation in the area, the Russian General Staff said that if terrorists capture Deir ez-Zor, civilians would be subjected to genocide and the local population could be completely wiped out.

YouTube/Russian Defence Ministry Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bombers Lay Waste to Daesh in Deir ez-Zor resumed aid deliveries after a two-week pause.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.